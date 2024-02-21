Twitter
Virat Kohli spotted in London after birth of son Akaay, see viral pic

The couple, already parents to a three-year-old daughter named Vamika, welcomed their baby boy on February 15.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 09:45 AM IST

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has recently been spotted in London, generating excitement among fans and media alike. This sighting comes shortly after Kohli shared the joyous news of the birth of his baby boy, Akaay, with his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

A viral picture circulating online purportedly shows Kohli alone in a London neighbourhood, clad in a winter jacket, track pants, and a cap. Prior to this picture surfacing, rumours had been swirling that the couple was in London for the birth of their second child. Various social media posts hinted that they had chosen the UK for the delivery, though the exact reasons remain unclear.

 

 

The couple, already parents to a three-year-old daughter named Vamika, welcomed their baby boy on February 15. Kohli and Sharma took to social media to share their heartfelt announcement, expressing immense happiness and soliciting blessings for their newborn. Their joint statement read, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world."

While celebrating this joyous occasion, the couple also requested privacy, stating, "We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka.”

The post garnered a flood of congratulatory messages from fellow celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Rakul Preet Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Shweta Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, and many others, who shared their joy through comments on Anushka's post.

Kohli's absence from the ongoing five-match series against England had initially been attributed to personal reasons, with the cricket star opting out of test matches. However, with the revelation of the birth of his son, it's now evident that Kohli's focus has understandably shifted to family matters during this significant period in his personal life.

As the news continues to spread, fans and well-wishers are sending their blessings and best wishes to the couple and their growing family, while eagerly awaiting further updates from the cricketing star.

 

 

