Viral: Youtuber Armaan Malik faces trolling as he announces name of his newborn baby as 'Zaid'

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a well-known YouTuber, and his second wife, Kritika Malik, were blessed with a baby boy on April 6, 2023, and their lives were transformed. Armaan and Kritika named their newborn baby Zaid Malik for the uninitiated. Meanwhile, his fans are excitedly awaiting to catch a little glimpse of the baby. And on Thursday, the social media sensation granted his followers' requests.

Armaan Malik revealed the face of his newborn

To the surprise of his millions of fans, Armaan Malik has finally revealed a photo of his newborn son on his Instagram account. In the adorable video, the YouTuber and his second wife, Kritika, can be seen holding their new baby in the touching video. The little munchkin appeared to be resting comfortably while swaddling. Armaan penned a cute note in addition to the video. "My family, my life." Take a peek here:

Zaid first photoshoot

Armaan Malik took to his son Zaid's Instagram account to tease his fans with adorable images from the little baby's first photoshoot. Zaid was covered in a grey swaddle and laying in a newborn cot in the first photo. The following image depicted the small munchkin wrapped in a blue-hued woollen fabric, lying happily in a wooden basket decorated with blue flowers. He was also observed holding a miniature guitar.

Armaan Malik trolled

The social media content creator was criticised a few days ago after revealing the name of his newborn baby. The YouTuber named his and his second wife's kid Zaid and was brutally chastised for giving his child a Muslim name. Armaan responded to the trolls by saying in a video that he respects all religions.

Earlier, the YouTuber shared a video of himself and his family celebrating the birth of his child from a hospital. Armaan also showed off the baby in the video, stating, "Jaccha bacha dono sahi hai (the mother and the child are fine)." After the delivery, Armaan, his first wife Payal, and other family members are shown celebrating and cheering in the hospital. Here's the happy video:

Armaan Malik's love story

Armaan Malik married Payal in 2011 for those who are unaware. Chirayu Malik is the name given to the couple's child. Armaan Malik married Kritika in 2018 after six years of marriage bliss, without divorcing his previous wife, Payal. Payal's best friend is said to be Kritika. Since then, every member of the family has lived together.