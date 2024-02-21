Twitter
Headlines

Vikrant Massey reacts to being slammed for controversial, viral Ram-Sita tweet: 'The same could have been said...

Meet man, his salary package is just around Rs 8 crore, his father was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, he is…

Virat Kohli spotted in London after birth of son Akaay, see viral pic

Viral video: YouTuber travels with Apple Vision Pro on Delhi metro, internet reacts

OnePlus Watch 2 revealed ahead of launch on February 26, here’s everything we know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, his salary package is just around Rs 8 crore, his father was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, he is…

Viral video: YouTuber travels with Apple Vision Pro on Delhi metro, internet reacts

Virat Kohli spotted in London after birth of son Akaay, see viral pic

10 Indian dishes made with rice flour

10 popular actresses who worked as air hostess

10 foods to boost immunity during seasonal changes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 Highlights | India Lead Series By 2-1 Against England | IND v ENG Recap

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

Meet actress who made debut with superhit film, then gave flop films, quit acting after marriage, changed name, is now..

Meet actress who worked with many superstars, was married twice, has 3 children, was unable to walk for months due to..

This Amitabh Bachchan film was made for Rs 1.3 crore, remained in theatres for 2 years, made him superstar, earned Rs..

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: YouTuber travels with Apple Vision Pro on Delhi metro, internet reacts

Notably, YouTuber TechBurner, aka Shlok Srivastava, garnered attention by donning the Apple Vision Pro during a journey through the Delhi Metro, sparking humorous reactions from fellow passengers.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 09:44 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apple unveiled its latest technological marvel earlier this month with the release of the Apple Vision Pro, a virtual reality headset promising users an unparalleled immersive experience seamlessly integrated into their daily lives. Since its debut, social media platforms have been abuzz with firsthand accounts and viral videos showcasing the headset's capabilities.

One such notable incident involves popular YouTuber TechBurner, also known as Shlok Srivastava, who recently took a unique journey through the bustling Delhi Metro while donning the Apple Vision Pro. In a video shared online, Shlok can be seen navigating the metro's crowded compartments, drawing curious glances from fellow commuters intrigued by his futuristic eyewear.

The footage captures various reactions from passengers, ranging from bemusement to amusement, as they attempt to decipher the purpose behind Shlok's high-tech accessory. Some onlookers couldn't help but share a chuckle at the sight, while others expressed genuine curiosity about the innovative gadget.

Netizens swiftly reacted to the viral video, with one individual humorously quipping, "Eye doctors better brace themselves for the future." Another cautioned against attempting a similar feat in the notoriously bumpy streets of Mumbai, humorously referencing the city's notorious potholes.

Meanwhile, a third commenter playfully dubbed Shlok and his fellow Apple Vision Pro users as "vision pro zombies," humorously implying a futuristic takeover of the streets of Delhi. The rapid spread of the video online prompted another observer to humorously remark, "This virus is spreading fast,"

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Maharashtra government approves Bill to extend 10% reservation to Marathas

Meet actress who made debut with superhit film, then gave flop films, quit acting after marriage, changed name, is now..

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau hits brakes on immigration push amid housing crisis

Meet actress who did superhit film with Salman, quit acting after many flop films, converted to Islam for love, she is..

Virat Kohli spotted in London after birth of son Akaay, see viral pic

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE