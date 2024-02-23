Twitter
Headlines

IAS officer shares pic of her UPSC Mains marksheet, internet is inspired

Meet IIT graduate who got job with Rs 100 crore package, fired within a year, got Rs 249 crore for…

Not Deepika Padukone, but this actress was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first choice for Padmaavat

Instagram creators can now earn more, Meta rolling out a new tool that will…

Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi passes away at 86

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT graduate who got job with Rs 100 crore package, fired within a year, got Rs 249 crore for…

Not Deepika Padukone, but this actress was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first choice for Padmaavat

Viral video: Woman's attempt to befriend elephant ends in terrifying attack, watch

Story of Mughal King who wore Ghaghra-Choli

10 Indian actors who went to medical college

Blood sugar goals after eating

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Big News! Iran Sends Hundreds Of Powerful Ballistic Missiles To Russia Amid Ongoing Ukraine War

IPL 2024 Schedule: Dhoni Vs Kohli In IPL 2024 Opener On March 22, Schedule For First 21 Matches Out

IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement: CSK Vs RCB in IPL 2024 opener on March 22 , GT Vs MI on 24th March

Not Deepika Padukone, but this actress was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first choice for Padmaavat

Were Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra ever in relationship? Actor’s friend Vivek Vaswani says, ‘he had to…’

Trisha files defamation suit against ex-AIADMK leader AV Raju for causing mental agony, demands unconditional apology

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Woman's attempt to befriend elephant ends in terrifying attack, watch

A viral video on social media captures a woman's attempt to befriend an elephant, resulting in a sudden and aggressive shove from the massive creature.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 06:51 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a recent incident capturing the unpredictable nature of elephants, a video has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing a startling encounter between a woman and a seemingly irritated elephant. While elephants are often regarded as gentle giants, instances of their intimidating behavior have surfaced on social media platforms in the past.

The video, posted by a user under the handle "Non-aesthetic things," depicts a woman attempting to befriend an elephant while it indulges in its meal. As the woman approaches the massive creature, seemingly engrossed in its food, the situation takes a drastic turn. In a sudden burst of aggression, the elephant forcefully shoves the woman, sending her airborne in a shocking display of its power.

The caption accompanying the video reads, "Girl tries to make friends with an elephant and finds out."

The footage has triggered a wave of reactions and discussions across the internet. Commenting on the video, one user expressed relief, stating, "Fortunate that the juvenile scared her away before that adult charged her." Others emphasized the importance of respecting wild animals, with one user advising, "Leave wild animals alone."

Providing insights into the behavior of elephants, another user cautioned, "Never go close to the elephant when the tail is wagging. It feels threatened."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA Explainer: What is MSP and how is it decided by Centre?

Meet man, school dropout, who earns millions reselling sneakers at age 24, backed by Indian billionaires

Meet women, founded Rs 182884 crore firm, may be expelled from her own company, she lost…

Viral video: UK man prepares Tamil Nadu's popular dish Poriyal, internet loves it

Greta Gerwig reacts to not receiving Best Director nomination for Barbie at Oscars: 'I wanted it...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE