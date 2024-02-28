Viral video: Woman dances to Khalasi in office, internet fumes over co-workers' 'dead reaction'

A video of a woman dancing enthusiastically to the hit song 'Khalasi' went viral on social media, capturing attention for her skillful performance and the lackluster response of her office colleagues.

The video, shared on Instagram by the handle 'khushiichauhan__21', depicted the woman flawlessly executing Gujarati dance moves amidst what appeared to be her office setting. However, what caught the attention of viewers was the stark lack of enthusiasm from her colleagues, who remained visibly indifferent in the background.

Despite the woman's spirited performance, her coworkers failed to mirror her energy, with most of them simply standing idly without any signs of appreciation or engagement. This prompted swift backlash from online commentators who dubbed them a 'dead audience', highlighting their apparent lack of participation and enthusiasm.

The post quickly went viral, accumulating a staggering 548K likes within four days of being shared. While many praised the woman for her vibrant dance and commended her for embracing the trend with enthusiasm, others directed their criticism towards her unresponsive coworkers.

Commenters flooded the post's comment section with mixed reactions, with some expressing disappointment at the lackluster support from the audience. One user remarked, "The audience at least cheered her up! She was flawless," while another criticized, "Background is filled with bakwas audience."

The debate continued as users questioned the behavior of the coworkers, with one commenter questioning, "Why are the rest of these people standing like they are being punished?" Another user highlighted the irony, stating, "I want to ignore all my problems the way you ignored surrounding people's reactions."

Amidst the criticism towards the unresponsive audience, some users speculated about the underlying dynamics in the workplace, with one suggesting, "Toxic work environment vibes behind the scenes."