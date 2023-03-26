Search icon
Viral video: Desi girl’s sensuous dance on Dhak Dhak Karne Laga in thigh-high slit dress breaks the internet, watch

In the viral dance video, the girl can be seen dancing to the popular Bollywood number ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 01:20 PM IST

Desi girl's sizzling dance stuns netizens

Viral video: These days dance videos are the hot trend on social media as most of the dance videos go viral on social media within no time. Netizens love for dance videos shows that people want to see these videos.

Now, a dance video of a girl is setting new records on social media. In the viral dance video, the girl can be seen dancing to the popular Bollywood number ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’. The hot and sexy dance moves of the girl are setting the internet on fire. In the viral video, the girl can be seen in a black bra and black thigh-high slit dress.

Watch the viral video here:

The video is shared on Instagram by Khushi Yadav and it has received 66,413 likes so far.

Few days ago, a dance video shared by a girl named Sneha Bakli haf gone viral on Instagram. In the viral video shared on Instagram, the girl can be seen showing her hot and sexy dance moves on superhit Bollywood song ‘Sharara Sharara’. The girl is wearing a sports bra and black hot pants. Her dance moves are well choreographed which means that she is a trained dancer.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sneha Bakli (@snehaa6943)

The video has received over 65k likes so far. Netizens took to the comment section to praise the girl for her sizzling dance moves.

 

 

