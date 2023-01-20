Search icon
Viral video: UP CM Yogi Adityanath's adorable conversation with cat wins hearts online

CM Yogi Adityanath can be seen conversing with a cat and it is just too cute to miss out.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 09:35 AM IST

New Delhi: There are many who will agree that adorable animal videos are ruling over the Internet. From traveling pillion on a bike to ‘dancing’ to popular tunes, there are numerous online pet videos and images which keep people delighted. Now, here’s the latest edition to that list and it captures Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a kitten. In the viral video, CM Yogi Adityanath can be seen conversing with a cat and it is just too cute to miss out. Watch it here:

 

In the video, CM Yogi can be heard asking, "Kya kuch khayegi? (Do you want to eat something?)" He asks this several times, while the cat on the sofa keeps an eye on him. How cute? Isn't it 

The internet is in love with this super adorable clip . The comments section is replete with words like “wow”, “cute” and “adorable”. 

“So cute,” exclaimed a Twitter user. “I can watch it whole day” said another. “Well, this is super cute,” said a third user. “Awww it mademy day.. super adorable,” wrote a fourth.

