Amid suspense over Kamal Nath's next political move, several Congressmen from MP's Chhindwara join BJP

Companies of Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani in talks to invest in massive nuclear power project worth Rs....

Man changes gender for marriage, faces heartbreak as boyfriend ends relationship

Viral video: UK man prepares Tamil Nadu's popular dish Poriyal, internet loves it

This Indian King owned world's biggest Pukhraj stone, it was called eye of a demon, he ruled...

Cabinet approves hike in price of sugarcane payable by sugar factories for 2024-25 season

Amid suspense over Kamal Nath's next political move, several Congressmen from MP's Chhindwara join BJP

Arjun Kapoor opens up on playing villain in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again: ‘I know I have…’

Benefits of drinking warm milk before going to sleep

Know the selection process of Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid

Players with most wins in international cricket

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 Highlights | India Lead Series By 2-1 Against England | IND v ENG Recap

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

Arjun Kapoor opens up on playing villain in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again: ‘I know I have…’

Kangana Ranaut slams Twinkle Khanna for comparing men with polythene bags: 'Nepo kids born with silver spoon...'

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Viral video: UK man prepares Tamil Nadu's popular dish Poriyal, internet loves it

Renowned British chef Jake Dryan delights food enthusiasts worldwide with his authentic rendition of South Indian dish, Green Bean Poriyal.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 06:25 AM IST

In a heartwarming display of cultural fusion, renowned British chef Jake Dryan has captivated the global food community, especially those with a penchant for Indian cuisine. Through a captivating video shared on Instagram, Dryan unveiled his take on a traditional South Indian delicacy, Green Bean Poriyal.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JAKE DRYAN (@plantfuture)

The video opens with Dryan extending a warm "vanakkam" to his audience, setting the tone for an immersive culinary journey. With deft hands, he meticulously incorporates a medley of ingredients synonymous with South Indian cooking, including fragrant curry leaves, piquant mustard seeds, and dal, essential for tempering the dish. However, it's Dryan's inclusion of grated coconut towards the finale that elevates the dish, infusing it with the distinct flavors and textures emblematic of South Indian cuisine.

Explaining the origins of the dish, Dryan educates his viewers that Poriyal, a Tamil term, signifies a fried or sautéed vegetable preparation, widely cherished in Tamil Nadu and akin to Kerala's Thoran.

Dryan's rendition of Green Bean Poriyal has not only dazzled his extensive fan base but has also garnered praise from natives of Tamil Nadu, who laud the authenticity of its flavors.

With over 1.8 million views, Dryan's culinary venture not only showcases his culinary prowess but also underscores his profound respect for genuine Indian cuisine, earning him accolades across borders.

As the video continues to make rounds on social media platforms, the question lingers: Will you embark on this culinary adventure and try Dryan's rendition of Green Bean Poriyal?

