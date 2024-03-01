Twitter
Viral video shows monkey swimming like a pro, internet is stunned

A heartwarming video of a monkey gracefully swimming in a water body has taken the internet by storm.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 01, 2024, 01:44 PM IST

Monkeys, those beloved creatures of the wild, have once again charmed the internet, but this time with a surprising twist. A video circulating on Twitter has captured the attention of viewers worldwide, showcasing a monkey gracefully swimming in a water body—a sight rarely seen by many.

The footage, which has been making waves online, portrays a monkey effortlessly navigating through the water, challenging preconceived notions about primate behavior. Shared with the caption, "Only today I realized monkeys can and do swim," the video has sparked a wave of astonishment and admiration among netizens.

In just a few days since its upload, the clip has garnered over 32,000 views, proving the widespread fascination with these agile creatures. Twitter users flooded the comments section with expressions of awe and delight, sharing their reactions to the unexpected display of aquatic prowess.

"Most primates do it... including us," remarked one user, highlighting the evolutionary connection between humans and their primate relatives. Another user couldn't contain their excitement, commenting, "If that’s not adorable, idk what is!!!" Such sentiments were echoed by many, with comments ranging from expressions of love for monkeys to admiration for their newfound swimming abilities.

"This is cuteness overloaded!" exclaimed a particularly enthralled viewer, encapsulating the collective sentiment of those captivated by the video. Another user marveled at the educational aspect of the footage, stating, "You DO learn something new every day. And swimming underwater too."

