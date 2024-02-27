Viral video: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's dance on Bollywood song during Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani engagement

Anant Ambani's parents were overjoyed while celebrating their son's engagement to Radhika Merchant. Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani, and Anand Piramal joined them on the stage.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat, are all set to begin this weekend. The couple, who is set to get married this year, have a gala event planned to kickstart the festivities. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in January 2023 and it was one of the biggest events of the year. While there were several swoon-worthy moments, the highlight of the engagement was Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani performing on the Bollywood song Wah Wah Ram Ji.

In a viral video, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani could be seen performing on Wah Wah Ram Ji song from Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s film 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!'

Anant and Radhika could be seen cheering for them.

Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. He completed his studies at Brown Univerity in the US and has since worked at Reliance Industries. He currently leads the energy business of RIL.

On the other hand, Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant. She graduated from New York University and serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare. Like her mother-in-law, Radhika Merchant is also a trained Indian classical dancer. She delivered her first on-stage dance performance or ‘Arangetram’ in June 2022, organised by the Ambani family.