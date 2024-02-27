Twitter
Headlines

India selects space travellers for Gaganyaan mission, these four pilots likely to make history

Viral video: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's dance on Bollywood song during Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani engagement

Highest paid Indian CEO with Rs 1800 crore salary package may be fired or will resign, market veteran believes...

'We are close': US President Joe Biden hopes for ceasefire as Israel, Hamas take part in Qatar talks

Gautam Adani’s firm aims to get massive Rs 248600000000 loan, to invest the amount in…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India selects space travellers for Gaganyaan mission, these four pilots likely to make history

Viral video: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's dance on Bollywood song during Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani engagement

Massive Ranji Controversy: Hanuma Vihari's Shocking Statement, Said He Will Never Play For Andhra

Vitamin D deficiency in kids: Symptoms of low Vitamin D in children

9 times Rajesh Khanna inspired us with motivational messages

9 side effects of drinking milk tea daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Massive Ranji Controversy: Hanuma Vihari's Shocking Statement, Said He Will Never Play For Andhra

Exclusive: Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra & Writer Ankur Suman Share Inside Deets From Kagaaz2 Set

'Jab Tak Main Zinda Hoon…' Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Vows To Eradicate Child Marriage

This Bigg Boss 17 contestant to star in Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Telugu film Lucky Baskhar

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor refused to work with Aamir Khan in this National Award-winning film

Pankaj Udhas passes away; PM Modi, Sonu Nigam, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Manoj Bajpayee, Anup Jalota pay emotional tributes

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's dance on Bollywood song during Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani engagement

Anant Ambani's parents were overjoyed while celebrating their son's engagement to Radhika Merchant. Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani, and Anand Piramal joined them on the stage.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 07:41 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat, are all set to begin this weekend. The couple, who is set to get married this year, have a gala event planned to kickstart the festivities. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in January 2023 and it was one of the biggest events of the year. While there were several swoon-worthy moments, the highlight of the engagement was Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani performing on the Bollywood song Wah Wah Ram Ji. 

In a viral video, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani could be seen performing on Wah Wah Ram Ji song from Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s film 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' 

Anant Ambani's parents were overjoyed while celebrating their son's engagement to Radhika Merchant. Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani, and Anand Piramal joined them on the stage. 

Anant and Radhika could be seen cheering for them.

Watch the video here

Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. He completed his studies at Brown Univerity in the US and has since worked at Reliance Industries. He currently leads the energy business of RIL.

On the other hand, Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant. She graduated from New York University and serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare. Like her mother-in-law, Radhika Merchant is also a trained Indian classical dancer. She delivered her first on-stage dance performance or ‘Arangetram’ in June 2022, organised by the Ambani family.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Ishika Jha, hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her salary is…

India-US to engage in homeland security talks on February 28; counter terrorism among key agenda

ICSI CS Professional December result declared at icsi.edu, know how to check scores

Meet Srilatha, Sridevi’s close aid, ex-manager, who filed court case against her because…

'Nari Shakti is touching new heights...' PM Modi during 110th edition of 'Mann ki Baat'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE