Viral Video: This 46-year-old woman skates in saree, shows the world her cool moves - Watch

Viral Video: Meet Aunty Oorbee Roy from Toronto who is a living example of ‘it’s never too late’. This 46-year-old often shares videos of herself skating while wearing saree. ‘Aunty skates’ the Instagram profile name of Oorbee is breaking all sort of stereotypes about ageism, even her profile says “Aunty is 46 and skates in a sari, Spreading joy and positivity, it’s never too late.”

A video of her is becoming quite viral on social media and is an inspiration which all you need today

In a video Oorbee is wearing a purple coloured saree, is doing amazing skating on a skateboard. Netizens are completely surprised to see the skating skills of the woman. The video has been shared on Instagram account named ‘aunty skates’ describes as “At 46 years old, Aunty is living her best life, it’s never too late.”

The video has been liked by a lot of people, so far thousands of people have liked it. People are getting inspired by her skills especially after seeing the woman wearing a saree and skating so effortlessly. Seeing the skating skills of the woman, netizens are praising her fiercely. Commenting on her post a user said that it is very cool. While another user wrote, this is an inspiration.

One of the comments read “This is so beautiful and badass”, while another wrote “Absolutely amazing! Keep on inspiring”

Oorbee started skateboarding as her kids were skateboarding and ‘it looked really fun’ she said. She began uploading her skating videos in order to spread a bit of positivity. In a few months, she gained 12.7 K followers. She continues to inspire and posts skating videos.