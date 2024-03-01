Viral video: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's dance on 'Pyaar Hua' during Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash, watch

The Ambani and Merchant families are gearing up for a grand pre-wedding bash ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's upcoming wedding. Scheduled for March 1, the event promises a night filled with music and dancing. However, just before the festivities kick off, a heartwarming video featuring Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani has taken the internet by storm.

In the viral video, Mukesh and Nita Ambani are seen joyfully rehearsing for the event, lip-syncing and swaying to the tune of a popular song from a classic movie. Dressed in elegant traditional attire, the couple exudes happiness and grace, captivating viewers with their infectious energy.

The theme for the evening is 'An Evening in Everland,' inviting guests to dress up in chic cocktail attire. Adding to the excitement, global superstar Rihanna has graced the event with her presence. Set to perform her iconic hits such as "Diamonds" and "Only Girl," Rihanna's presence promises to elevate the night to new heights of entertainment. Joining her on stage are acclaimed artists including Diljit Dosanjh and Arijit Singh, ensuring a memorable night for all attendees.

While Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is set for July 2024, the pre-wedding celebrations have already begun in full swing. Amidst the anticipation and glamour of the evening, the endearing video of Mukesh and Nita Ambani rehearsing serves as a touching reminder of the love and happiness that form the foundation of these celebrations.