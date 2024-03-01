Twitter
Headlines

Viral video: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's dance on 'Pyaar Hua' during Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash, watch

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Step inside luxurious tents where guests will stay

Paytm Payments Bank fined Rs 5.49 crore for money laundering

At least 9 injured in Rameshwaram Cafe explosion, CM Siddaramaiah confirms bomb blast

'MS Dhoni is the god of...': Ex-India star makes massive claim

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's dance on 'Pyaar Hua' during Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash, watch

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Step inside luxurious tents where guests will stay

WPL 2024, UP-W vs GUJ-W Live Score: Laura Wolvaardt departs for 28, GG two down

Side effects of having nutmeg

Wrong food combinations that you must avoid as per Ayurveda

Players with 100+ Test matches for India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Did Kiran Rao 'Reject' Aamir Khan's Audition For Laapataa Ladies? | DNA Exclusive

Kiran Rao Breaks Silence On Divorce With Aamir Khan, Co-Producing Laapataa Ladies Amid Separation

Salman Khan Arrives In Gujarat For Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Event

Katrina Kaif was supposed to be paired with Ranbir Kapoor in Bachna Ae Haseeno? Here's what actress says

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Makers drop bold motion poster of upcoming film, netizens ask 'where is Nimrit?'

Madgaon Express: Munna Bhaiya, Harshad Mehta, Dara unite for wild journey in Kunal Kemmu’s ‘multiverse of madness’

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's dance on 'Pyaar Hua' during Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash, watch

The theme for the evening is 'An Evening in Everland,' inviting guests to dress up in chic cocktail attire.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 01, 2024, 08:06 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Ambani and Merchant families are gearing up for a grand pre-wedding bash ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's upcoming wedding. Scheduled for March 1, the event promises a night filled with music and dancing. However, just before the festivities kick off, a heartwarming video featuring Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani has taken the internet by storm.

In the viral video, Mukesh and Nita Ambani are seen joyfully rehearsing for the event, lip-syncing and swaying to the tune of a popular song from a classic movie. Dressed in elegant traditional attire, the couple exudes happiness and grace, captivating viewers with their infectious energy.

 

 

The theme for the evening is 'An Evening in Everland,' inviting guests to dress up in chic cocktail attire. Adding to the excitement, global superstar Rihanna has graced the event with her presence. Set to perform her iconic hits such as "Diamonds" and "Only Girl," Rihanna's presence promises to elevate the night to new heights of entertainment. Joining her on stage are acclaimed artists including Diljit Dosanjh and Arijit Singh, ensuring a memorable night for all attendees.

While Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is set for July 2024, the pre-wedding celebrations have already begun in full swing. Amidst the anticipation and glamour of the evening, the endearing video of Mukesh and Nita Ambani rehearsing serves as a touching reminder of the love and happiness that form the foundation of these celebrations.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Do Patti teaser: Cop Kajol confronts mysterious Kriti Sanon in 'perfect cat and mouse' thriller, fans say 'aag laga di'

Meet man who is married to IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt, then quit IAS job after few months due to..

Lok Sabha polls: UDF finalises seat-sharing in Kerala, 16 for Congress, 2 for IUML

Airtel may soon increase telecom tariffs, aims to get Rs 300 from…

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this actor was BR Chopra’s first choice for Baghban

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE