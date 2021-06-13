Viral Video: Man uses weird trick to get a seat in crowded metro, video goes viral on social media

A funny video is going viral on social media, in which a man can be seen doing a bizarre trick to get a seat in the crowded metro. In the video that a guy is standing next to the pole of the metro coach. But all of a sudden he starts shaking uncontrollably for few seconds.

Seeing him in such a strange condition, the women sitting near him got scared and vacated the seat. After which the guy sat on the seat in front of him.

He then acted as if he was unwell and again did the same thing after getting the seat as if he was getting electric shocks or seizures. The incident left the fellow travellers in shock.

Many netizens found the video really funny and some said it was an insensitive prank. Many other internet users said that it was inconsiderate of him to fake a health condition to get a seat.

The video is posted by a user called ‘tube Indian’ on Instagram which got lakh of views, likes, and hundreds of comments. The user shared the video with the caption, “Bhari metro main seat paane ke liye ladke ne lagaya jugaad”.