Viral video: Man fearlessly grabs and extracts venom from massive king cobra, internet is shocked

Twitter
Headlines

Wild Wild Punjab teaser: Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Jassie Gill take adventurous road trip after breakup

Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, bringing Delhi vs Mumbai flavour in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh suspended from party for six years following arrest

Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani pre-wedding: Mukesh Ambani's would-be bahu dazzles in Sabyasachi suit at 'Anna Seva'

'Face challenges and...': Ravi Shastri's blunt message to Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer after losing BCCI annual contracts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wild Wild Punjab teaser: Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Jassie Gill take adventurous road trip after breakup

Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, bringing Delhi vs Mumbai flavour in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani pre-wedding: Mukesh Ambani's would-be bahu dazzles in Sabyasachi suit at 'Anna Seva'

Venomous snakes found only in Australia

7 reasons why Mughal rule flourished under Aurangzeb's reign

Worst cooking oils for your health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Hanuma Vihari Controversy: ACA Responded To Vihari's Allegations, Claims They Did Nothing Wrong Here

IND vs ENG Test: Rohit Sharma's Clear Message To Player Who Are Not Prioritising Red-ball Cricket

Mohammed Shami's Health Update: Shami Underwent Achilles Tendon Surgery In London, Out Of IPL 2024

Wild Wild Punjab teaser: Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Jassie Gill take adventurous road trip after breakup

Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, bringing Delhi vs Mumbai flavour in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

Meet actress who made debut at 17, became a superstar, worked with Anupam Kher, Aamir Khan, then quit acting at 25 to..

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Man fearlessly grabs and extracts venom from massive king cobra, internet is shocked

Controversy erupts over a viral video showing a man fearlessly handling a massive king cobra barehanded to extract its venom.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 03:05 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the world of social media, a viral video posted by Instagram user @nickthewrangler has sparked intense debate and divided opinions on the age-old subject of snakes. With over 752,000 likes and a plethora of comments, the video showcases a daring act that challenges the fears of those who prefer to keep a safe distance from these slithering creatures.

In the footage, the man fearlessly grabs a massive king cobra with his bare hands, proceeding to extract its venom into a glass bottle – all without the aid of any protective gear. The act, which some view as an unnecessary stunt, has ignited controversy surrounding the well-being of the snake and the handler's methods.

Comments on the video ranged from questioning the sanity of the snake handler to admiring his bravery and apparent lack of fear. Viewers were left astounded by the unusual spectacle, with reactions pouring in from all corners of the internet.

One concerned user voiced worry about the cobra's welfare, asking, "Does that hurt the cobra with the way you're grabbing it?" This question echoes the sentiments of those who question the ethics and potential harm inflicted upon the snake during the daring handling.

Taking it a step further, another commenter expressed a more extreme concern, stating, "I think you are choking him." Such comments reflect the varying opinions on whether the video showcases a fearless act of bravery or crosses the line into potential harm for the reptile.

As the video continues to circulate and accumulate views, the online community remains divided on the ethics and safety of such interactions with dangerous reptiles.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss 16-fame Abdu Rozik questioned by ED in money laundering case

Google Doodle celebrates Leap Year with lively frog hopping joyously

This farmer-turned-actor spent time in jail, worked in hotel kitchen, was rejected by NSD, now has 2 Rs 100-crore films

This billionaire family gets nod to buy Anil Ambani's company once worth nearly Rs 1 lakh crore for just...

This is world's most expensive watch that costs Rs 456 crore, it is made by...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE