Viral Video: Man claims he now has magnetic powers after taking Covishield jab

A bizarre incident has come to light in the Nashik District of Maharashtra where an elderly person has made a strange claim after getting the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Arvind Sonar, a 71-year old senior citizen has said that after getting the second dose of Covishield, magnetic power has arisen in his body due to which steel objects are sticking very easily onto him.

Sonar has also made a video to prove his claims in which it is visible that spoons and small plates are sticking to his body.

When it happened for the first time, Arvind’s family members thought that it could be due to sweat. However, even after taking a bath, the objects were sticking to his body.

Nashik Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) doctor also visited Sonar to find out the reason behind this. "I have seen the video, however, we can't confirm that it has happened after vaccination. After investigation only we can come to some conclusion. For now, we will send a report to the government and after that, we will see if any investigation needs to be done,” said Doctor Ashok Thorat, as quoted by the Times of India.

Although, it is not confirmed that this incident happened only after getting the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.