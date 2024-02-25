Viral Video: IndiGo passenger finds cockroaches in flight’s food area, airline responds

"Cockroaches and in the food area of a plane (anywhere for that matter) are just truly awful. One hopes @IndiGo6E takes a hard look at its fleet and checks how this even happened given that it normally flies relatively new @Airbus A320s," Mr Shukla stated on X.

A recent IndiGo flight faced flak after a passenger discovered cockroaches in the food area, raising serious concerns about hygiene protocols in flight. X user Tarun Shukla raised the issue through a social media video.

Hygiene concerns sparked on social media following the video. In response, IndiGo took immediate action, cleaning and disinfecting the area to ensure passenger safety. The airline emphasized its commitment to cleanliness and apologized for any inconvenience.

"Our staff promptly took the necessary action onboard. As a precautionary measure, we immediately cleaned the entire fleet and carried out fumigation and disinfection procedures. At IndiGo, we maintain the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene to ensure a safe, hassle-free experience and regret any inconvenience caused to the passengers," the airline asserted.

Social media users condemned the airline for not maintaining a hygienic and safe environment.

A person wrote, "International flights are worst, always run late, and no complimentary drinks either. I would avoid flying again on IndiGo international flight."

Another user stated, "IndiGo is truly gone to dogs. From one of the best in the world to one of the worst. Looks like their leadership has given up completely. Time for another fresh budget carrier to take place?"

A third commented, "See, that's what I like about Indigo. Problems that are beyond control can happen with anyone but in all my journeys with Indigo, if there's an issue, they've always made it a point to quickly solve it too. To be honest, that's all that matters also."