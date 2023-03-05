Viral video: Group mesmerizes train passengers with beautiful rendition of devotional song, watch

screengrab

New Delhi: Music has the ability to touch our souls regardless of where it comes from. The music knows no boundaries, whether it's a busker on the side of the road or a lady singing her heart out as she begs for a living. Music form of communication that transcends space and time, touching the hearts of folks and bringing them together. Proof of it was recently seen when a group proved their mastery in the train as they impressed the passengers with their bhajan and touched their hearts with a melodious voice. The video surfaced online and received applause from users who called it 'lovely' and 'nice'.

The viral video shared on Instagram by user named Aman Chopra shows, a group of young people singing Ram Bhajan with the utmost sincerity and dedication. Their beautiful voice captivated almost everyone, and they couldn't help but capture the moment.

The video has received over million of views since it was posted. The group's talent astounded netizens who praised them in the comments section.

As one man put it, "They are extremely fortunate. Music and Bhakti do not require a medium to be understood; they are transmitted from heart to heart." "They are blessed," said another. "Beautifully sung by them" wrote a third. "May God Bless them. Tremendous tallent...." said a fourth. "I wish you much success.... so sweet." wrote a fifth.