Viral video: Girl grooves energetically to beats of dhol, netizens say 'super se bhi upar'

New Delhi: We've all seen individuals overcome their nervousness by dancing with passion, zeal, and enthusiasm. Such incidents are fascinating to watch when they are captured on video and made public. Like this video of a girl shaking her legs to dhol beats. Her energetic movements are so good that you might want to get up and dance with her. The girl in the video is identified as Tannu Mali and the clip was shared on her official Instagram account. Watch it here:

The short segment shows Tannu cladding a beautiful blue traditional attire and dancing energetically to the beats of dhol. There's a good chance you'll want to watch this video again and again because of this girl's unwavering spirit and enthusiasm for the dance.

The video has accumulated over 12,000 likes and the number is still growing. Netizens were super amazed by the Girl's incredible dancing abilities and took to the comment sections to express their feelings.

"Keep it up girl. ," one person wrote in the Instagram comments. "Marvadi dhol thali ki bat hi alag hai" a second person added. "This is soo brilliant!!! " a third person said. "This is so so so amazing, God bless you" a fourth user added.