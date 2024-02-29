Twitter
Viral video: Father's reaction to daughter's bridal look melts hearts on internet, watch

An Instagram video capturing a father's emotional reaction to his daughter's bridal look has gone viral, touching the hearts of viewers

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 01:36 PM IST

In what can only be described as a testament to the extraordinary connection between a father and his daughter, a touching moment was recently captured in an Instagram video, turning it into an instant viral sensation. The video, shot by makeup artist Ritika Sharma, unfolds just before a wedding ceremony and beautifully encapsulates the essence of this special relationship.

The enchanting footage showcases a radiant bride adorned in a striking red lehenga, poised to embark on a new chapter of her life. As she unveils her bridal look to her parents, the emotional response from her father is nothing short of heart-melting. Overwhelmed by the sight of his daughter, he exclaims, "Oh my God, just beautiful. Maza aa gya, Miss Universe, Miss World, sab kuch lag rahi hai beta (you're looking like Miss Universe and Miss World). Bahaut sundar (very beautiful)." The mother, equally moved, joins in to shower compliments, contributing to the poignant moment.

Ritika Sharma shared the touching video on her Instagram, and within no time, it garnered over 1 million views and thousands of likes. The overwhelming response from viewers emphasizes the universal emotional impact of this father-daughter moment. Comments poured in, expressing how precious and heartwarming the reaction video was.

This heartening incident serves as a reminder that fathers, often perceived as pillars of strength, harbor deep emotions, especially during significant milestones such as weddings. It is a testament to the enduring bond between fathers and their daughters, and in this case, it is safe to say that this beautiful bride will forever remain 'daddy's little girl.'

