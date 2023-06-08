Viral video: Desi girl's sizzling dance to 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' burns internet, watch

screengrab

New Delhi: If you're looking for an instant smile, we have just the video for you! A girl dressed in a stunning saree has captured the hearts of many with her infectious smile and scintillating dance performance to the popular song "Dhak Dhak Karne Laga" by Udit Narayan from the movie Beta. Her performance truly embodies the essence of "dance like nobody is watching."

The video, which has been shared on YouTube by a user named Sreetama Baidya, has quickly gone viral, accumulating over 720,000 views. The girl's captivating dance moves and radiant smile have resonated with viewers, evoking a positive and joyful response.

Videos like these have the power to uplift spirits and bring joy to people's lives, reminding us of the universal language of music and dance. They showcase the talent, creativity, and passion of individuals who are unafraid to express themselves and spread happiness through their performances.

In the captivating video that spans over 2 minutes, a girl gracefully dances to an iconic song by Madhuri Dixit while adorned in a stunning saree. Her performance exudes joy and passion as she wholeheartedly immerses herself in the dance. The footage is so infectious that you might find yourself compelled to join her and groove along.

With over 720,000 views, the video has garnered substantial attention and has received an abundance of praise from netizens. Viewers were enamored by the girl's sizzling dance moves, describing them as "killer" and expressing their admiration in the comments section. The video's popularity is a testament to the girl's talent and the power of dance to captivate and inspire others.

The comments section is filled with compliments, highlighting the impact of her performance on the viewers. Users lauded her hot and energetic dance moves, comparing her to the legendary Madhuri Dixit herself.

Such videos not only entertain and bring joy to viewers but also serve as a reminder of the universal language of music and dance. They showcase the power of expression and creativity to transcend boundaries and captivate audiences across different cultures and backgrounds.