Viral video: Desi girl dances to 'Lollypop Lagelu', flaunts her sexy thumkas

Now, another dance clip that has caught thousands of eyeballs is of this girl dancing to the popular Bhojpuri song 'Lollypop Lagelu'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 05:35 PM IST

Viral video: Desi girl dances to 'Lollypop Lagelu', flaunts her sexy thumkas
screengrab

New Delhi: Social media is replete with various types of content. You can watch anything you wish to by just typing in a few words.  However, among all of this content, dance videos are one that frequently goes viral. It's fun to watch videos of people dancing and displaying their talent. In fact, many people enjoy watching such videos. Now, another dance clip that has caught thousands of eyeballs is of this girl dancing to the popular Bhojpuri song 'Lollypop Lagelu'. The video is shared on Instagram by user named Saheli Rudra and  it has amassed a whopping 267,000 views till now. 

Watch it here:

In the now-viral video, you can see a girl dressed in beautiful black attire while dancing to Pawan Singh's popular hit track. Her killer expressions and sensual performance have drawn a lot of attention online. Undoubtedly, the way she performed was the true definition of "dance like nobody is watching".

The video was shared a few days ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated more than 14,000 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens enjoyed the video and remarked on how happy the woman's dance made them. Many people adore her enthusiasm as well as her dancing skills.

Here's what people have said about the video:
"Sheer talent!" exclaimed one user, adding a heart-emoji. "Soooo absolutely gorgeous," said another, accompanied by a heart emoticon. "Lovely," said the third. "Gosh," said a fourth.

