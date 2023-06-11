Search icon
Viral video captures desi man posing with bikini-clad foreigner, wife's reaction steals the show

Recently, a hilarious video caught the attention of netizens. In the video, a desi man is seen posing for a picture with a bikini-clad foreigner. Moments later, the man's wife appears from behind and playfully slaps him on the back.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 09:43 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Old habits can be difficult to break, and when it comes to men or boys, there are certain behaviors that may seem hard to change. The phrase "Men will be men" is often used by women to explain instances where men display peculiar or uncontrolled behavior, especially within stable relationships. It suggests that some behaviors are inherent to men and may be difficult to fully comprehend.

Recently, a hilarious video caught the attention of netizens. In the video, a desi man is seen posing for a picture with a bikini-clad foreigner. Moments later, the man's wife appears from behind and playfully slaps him on the back in response to his action. This humorous incident has resonated with viewers, leading to laughter and amusement among netizens.

Humorous videos like these often provide entertainment and spark laughter among online communities. 

The video shared on Instagram by the user @24.taas.kide has gained significant traction, accumulating 325,000 likes and numerous humorous reactions from viewers.

One user humorously commented, "Men will be men," highlighting the idea that the behavior displayed in the video is often associated with typical male tendencies. This comment reflects the light-hearted understanding that certain actions may be expected or stereotypically attributed to men.

Another user expressed their amusement with a simple, yet emphatic comment, saying, "Hahaha so funny." This response encapsulates the viewer's enjoyment of the video and conveys their appreciation for the humor it provided.

The reactions from viewers exemplify the entertaining nature of the video, sparking laughter and enjoyment among those who watched it. People took the opportunity to share their humorous perspectives, adding to the overall engagement and entertainment value.

 

