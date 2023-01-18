Search icon
Viral: IFS officer shares strange pic of fungus, netizens call it 'chudail ke pair'

Basically, it's a fungus that looks like a giant foot with a bluish-grey tint, peeping out from beneath a log of wood.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

New Delhi: Nature never ceases to amaze us with its splendor. But there are some things in nature that pique our interest as well. If you relish strange things, we have a post for you that is making the rounds on the internet. The image depicts haunting feet that appear to belong in a horror film scene. We're sure you thought it was a dead man's feet at first glance, but it's not. Basically, it's a fungus that looks like a giant foot with a bluish-grey tint, peeping out from beneath a log of wood. The strange picture is shared by Indian Forest Service officer Samrat Gowda on Twitter. 

"Can you guess what this is?" read the caption to a photo tweeted by IFS officer. He even replied to his own tweet, revealing that it is a type of fungus. "This is Xylaria polymorpha, a fungus commonly known as dead man's fingers," he added.

The tweet has received over 217,000 views since it was shared on January 10. It has also received more than 1,300 likes and nearly 81 retweets. The fungi's unusual appearance drew a lot of attention online. The comments section was flooded with amazing responses from netizens.

That's how netizens reacted to the picture:

One person in the Twitter comments section said, "i think they r tabu's legs from bhool bhulaiyaa 2. " A second person added, "Dyne ke nakhun." A third person wrote, "Dead man's fingers is the name of a mushroom-like fungal growth that can be found at the base of dead or dying trees and shrubs, as well as wood objects (e.g., wood barrels) that are in contact with soil.!"

