Video of man matching the dance steps of Madhuri Dixit's Dum Duma Dum goes viral - WATCH

Bollywood films and music have a large fan base not only in India, but all around the world. Several Instagram stars and amateur content creators keep posting dance videos on social media platforms. One such man is Ricky Pond who has a massive following of 400k on Instagram.

His Bollywood dance videos are quite epic and the man just posted an incredible clip on his Instagram account.

Ricky Pond danced to the 1990 classic song ‘Dum Duma Dum’ from the hit film Dil starring Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit.

Ricky is a seasoned pro and a die-hard Bollywood enthusiast, as evident by his videos. He nailed the steps, and we're confident you'll have a great time.

Ricky Pond's admirers and followers were blown away by him, and they expressed their feelings in the comments area.

Ricky Pond lives in the state of Washington in the United States. Ricky Pond’s Instagram handle bio says, “Dancing dad with 4 kids”. Ricky received several praise and comments for his outstanding performance.