UPSC topper IAS Tina Dabi's sister IAS officer Ria Dabi is already married, then why is she becoming bride again

In April 2023, they decided to get married in a simple courthouse ceremony, surrounded by close family and friends. They chose to keep their wedding private, away from the public eye.

In the busy world of government service, where work often takes precedence, a beautiful love story quietly unfolded between Ria Dabi and Manish Kumar. Rhea, an officer in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), and Manish, an officer in the Indian Police Service (IPS), met during their training at an academy in the mountains.

Their friendship blossomed into something more as they faced challenges together during their training. Despite their busy schedules and different job postings, Ria and Manish fell deeply in love.

In April 2023, they decided to get married in a simple courthouse ceremony, surrounded by close family and friends. They chose to keep their wedding private, away from the public eye.

News of their marriage became public when Manish was transferred from Maharashtra to Rajasthan. Their marriage was the reason for his relocation, allowing them to work closer together.

Now, Ria works as a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Girwa, Rajasthan, while Manish serves as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Mavli, also in Rajasthan. Despite their demanding jobs, they find time for each other and their relationship.

Recently, pictures from their wedding celebrations, taken nine months earlier, appeared online. These photos showed Ria surrounded by loved ones, but Manish was noticeably absent, leading to speculation about the timing of the images.



image upload

Their story is a reminder that love can thrive even in the busiest of lives. Ria Dabi and Manish Kumar's commitment to each other is an example of how love can withstand challenges and bring joy even in the most unexpected places.