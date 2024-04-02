This man discovers his grandparents bought SBI shares in 1994 for Rs 500, now worth Rs…

While managing family's investments, Chandigarh-based pediatric surgeon Dr Tanmay Motiwala discovered something unexpected. He discovered share certificates from State Bank of India (SBI), acquired by his grandparents in 1994 for a total of Rs 500. It was not until Dr. Motiwala's discovery that his grandparents remembered about the shares and realized the worth of their investment. The shares had multiplied into a substantial sum, now worth Rs 3.75 lakh, giving a 750x return in three decades.

Dr Tanmay Motiwala, who is a Pediatric Surgeon and also a fundamental investor. His bio on X states that he is working towards spreading financial literacy among medical professionals. Additionally, he is a co-founder of ProSchoolHealth.

Dr Motiwala's discovery emphasizes the power of equity investment and the importance of investing for the long-term. The shares his grandparents purchased were not sold and instead held onto for decades, leading to a significant return on investment. This discovery is a testament to the enduring nature of equity investment and highlights the value of holding onto investments for extended periods.

Dr Motiwala wrote on X, “ My Grand parents had purchased SBI shares worth 500 Rs in 1994. They had forgotten about it. Infact they had no idea why they purchased it and if they even hold it. I found some such certificates while consolidating family's holdings in a place. (Already had sent for converting them to Demat)”