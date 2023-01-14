Search icon
This adorable viral video of frogs cuddling in rain is the cutest ever, WATCH

An absolutely adorable video of two frogs cuddling each other in the rain is doing the rounds of the internet

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: An absolutely adorable video of two frogs cuddling each other in the rain is doing the rounds of the internet, and we can bet that it is the cutest wildlife clip that we’ve seen of late. The 10-second clip was posted to Twitter by Gabriele Corno and it has garnered 190,000 views till now. The adorable clip clip is so sweet that we are sure you will watch it over and over again.

Take a look here:

 

The viral video opens with two frogs cuddling each in the rain. We're sure you'll find yourself saying aww after watching the video because it's too cute to handle. "Together in the Rain" Gabriele Corno captioned the clip on Twitter. 

The internet is delighted after watching the video as it has been viewed over 190,000 times and collected 15,000 likes. Netizens flooded the comment section with heartfelt reactions. Take a look here:

One user said," Remember to look after each other. Take care everyone."

Another one said, "Awww Using a flower as an umbrella, so damn beautiful"

Third user wrote, I can watch it entire day, because it is super cute"

