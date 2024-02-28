'Thank You, PIA': Pakistan airline crew member vanish after landing in Canada

In a Toronto hotel room, a surprising note was discovered, thanking Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). However, the note wasn't penned by a satisfied passenger but by one of PIA's own flight attendants, Maryam Raza. Maryam, along with another crew member named Faiza Mukhtar, had disappeared after landing in Canada. This isn't an isolated event; it's part of a troubling trend for PIA. Over the past few years, several crew members have vanished upon reaching Canada, seeking asylum. The reasons behind these disappearances include dissatisfaction with low salaries, uncertainty about the airline's future, and the attractive asylum policies of Canada.

PIA officials have tried to minimize the issue, but it has caused embarrassment for the airline and created operational challenges. The disappearances of Maryam and Faiza are just the latest in a series of incidents that have highlighted deeper problems within PIA and underscored broader socio-economic challenges in Pakistan.

The allure of Canada's liberal asylum policies, coupled with dissatisfaction with working conditions and economic instability in Pakistan, has prompted PIA crew members to take drastic measures. While PIA spokespersons have downplayed the severity of the situation, the recurring nature of these disappearances suggests otherwise.

Amid Pakistan's economic struggles, including high inflation and political uncertainty, many citizens, including PIA employees, are seeking better opportunities abroad. The promise of free travel offered by the airline may entice individuals to take the risk of disappearing upon arrival in countries like Canada.

Despite efforts by PIA to address the issue, including terminating the employment of absconding crew members, the problem persists. The airline's management faces embarrassment from Canadian authorities and operational disruptions as a result of these incidents.