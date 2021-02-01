Tesla CEO Elon Musk wants to send his kids to this place, makes big claim about their education

Tesla CEO Elo Mask is no stranger to making controversial comments on social media. Musk has made some interesting comments during a live chat on an audio-based social media app called clubhouse.

In one of these invite-only audio chat on the social media app Clubhouse, Musk held a conversation with the hosts regarding various topics ranging from Bitcoin to Mars exploration.

However, one of the most striking comments came when one of the hosts asked Musk about his children's education. He said that his children were primarily educated by YouTube and Reddit.

"My kids were mostly educated by YouTube and Reddit. And their classmates," Musk said.

"I guess there were lessons as well, but they spent most of their time online so yeah, it seemed most of their education was coming from online," he added.

Musk also said that when educating a child, it's important to teach them about the relevance of learning certain things, and emphasised that the focus should be on the 'why' of things rather than engaging in a rote system of education.

Further, Musk also said that he would be completely fine if his children wanted to go live on Mars.

He was asked by someone in the chat if he would be okay if his children sought his permission to live on Mars when they turned twenty, to which Musk replied, "I think I'll be okay with that," Elon Musk said.

Talking about cryptocurrency, Musk said, " "I'm late to the party but I'm a supporter of bitcoin. But I don't have a strong position on other cryptocurrencies," Musk said.

"Dogecoin was made a joke on cryptocurrency. But fate loves irony. The moth ironic outcome of this would be if Dogecoin becomes the currency of Earth in future," he added.

Recently, Musk wrote "#bitcoin" in his Twitter biography which caused Bitcoin stocks to jump as much as 14% on Friday.

Musk's words hold weight as earlier GameStop Corp's fortunes drastically increased after he tweeted "Gamestonk!!". The company which has been at the centre of retail trading frenzy, surged 50% on Tuesday.

"Stonks" is a tongue-in-cheek term for stocks widely used on social media.

The billionaire businessman is the founder of eight companies namely Tesla, SpaceX, Hyperloop, OpenAI, Neuralink, The Boring Company, Zip2, PayPal.