Sleep is the new bonus! This Indian company is giving 'Gift of Sleep' to employees on World Sleep Day 2023

World Sleep Day 2023: A Bangalore-based company, Wakefit, has given the gift of sleep to its employees on World Sleep Day 2023. The company has offered special leave to all its employees, which coincides with the upcoming two-day weekend, resulting in a three-day break for the employees.

In an email sent to the employees, Wakefit stated that it wanted to celebrate World Sleep Day falling on a Friday and hence had decided to give all its employees leave. This is not the first time that the company has made such an offer. Earlier, the company's co-founder, Chaitanya Ramalingowda, had suggested that employees could take a 30-minute nap during their workday.

Wakefit's decision to promote napping during work hours had gone viral on social media. The company had stated that taking an afternoon nap helps in enhancing work performance, as per NASA and Harvard studies. Afternoon sleep not only boosts memory, concentration, and creativity, but also increases productivity.

The company has taken the initiative to ensure that its employees take an afternoon nap by blocking their calendars between 2 pm and 2:30 pm. This ensures that the employees cannot do any work and can complete their 30-minute afternoon nap without any disturbance.

Wakefit has taken a step towards prioritizing its employees' health and well-being by promoting the importance of sleep. By providing special leave and encouraging employees to take an afternoon nap, the company has set an example for others to follow.

