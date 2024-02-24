Shocking! Hyderabad businesswoman kidnaps TV anchor after she was...

Authorities in Hyderabad said on Friday that a businesswoman had been detained for allegedly stalking and then kidnapping a TV music channel anchor with the goal of marrying him.

The TV anchor claimed that the woman had put a tracking device in his car so she could follow him around and observe his activities.

A digital marketing entrepreneur, the 31-year-old woman first connected with the account holder two years ago after discovering the TV anchor's pictures on a marriage-related website. Eventually on, though, she discovered that the account holder had been using the TV anchor's picture rather than his own as the matrimony site profile picture. After that, she looked through the profile and discovered the anchor's phone number. Upon contacting the anchor via an instant messaging app, she was notified that an unidentified individual had utilised his photo to create a fraudulent account on the matrimony website. He also reported the incident to the Cyber Crime police station.

The woman did, however, keep messaging the anchor. Police said that he then blocked her number. Persistent in her desire to wed the anchor, the woman intended to abduct him with the hope of mediating a resolution, according to law enforcement.

Consequently, she hired four people to kidnap the anchor and put a tracking device on the victim's vehicle so she could monitor his whereabouts. According to the police, the victim was abducted on February 11 by the four hired men, who then took him to the woman's office where they severely beat him.

The TV host was only released after responding to the woman's calls out of fear for his life, according to the police. After that, he filed a complaint with the Uppal police station, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 363 (kidnapping), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 342 (wrongful confinement) were cited in the case. The accused woman and the four men she hired to carry out the kidnapping were both taken into custody by the police during the investigation.