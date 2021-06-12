Headlines

SHOCKING! Girl punished severely for wearing 'too tight' trouser, sent into isolation

A 13-year-old schoolgirl has been put into isolation by her school for wearing "too tight" trousers. The girl's 35-year-old mother, Lucy Daniels, called the complaint "beyond a joke" and said that her daughter Hayley's trousers were provided by John Of Gaunt School.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 12, 2021, 12:58 PM IST

A 13-year-old schoolgirl has been put into isolation by her school for wearing "too tight" trousers. The girl's 35-year-old mother, Lucy Daniels, called the complaint "beyond a joke" and said that her daughter Hayley's trousers were provided by John Of Gaunt School.

According to a report in the Mirror, Lucy is not the only mom who is at loggerheads with the school in Trowbridge, Wiltshire. Other parents also called the protocols "ridiculous" and "inconsistent".

Lucy was quoted as saying, "It's getting beyond a joke now. The trousers she's wearing are ones the school provided for her because at the time we were still in lockdown and I could not go out and buy her any."

She added, "She still wears the trousers to this day and still continues to get in isolation for the trousers the school provided."

Lucy further claimed that different teachers of the school are applying the policy eccentrically. While one teacher says the trousers are okay, another says they are unacceptable.

Another mom, 42-year-old Lou Grover, was told her daughter's legs were "too big" for the trousers she was wearing.

She said, "My 14-year-old daughter was sent to isolation on Monday for wearing trousers that were apparently too tight. It’s ridiculous. We were told the trousers were fine a month ago but today the same trousers are not acceptable."

"The teacher told my daughter her legs were too big for that style of trouser. She’s only been wearing them for over a month after we had to buy new ones in April," Grover added.

