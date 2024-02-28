Twitter
Headlines

US President Biden addresses his age criticims, turns table on Trump; says 'He's as old as I am'

Meet actor who started as waiter, quit boxing for films, had 200 hits but is forgotten, son gives Rs 300-crore hits now

Real life 12th fail IPS officer receives heartfelt tribute from village school

Bigg Boss 16-fame Abdu Rozik questioned by ED in money laundering case

Viral video: Man inks girlfriend's name inside lower lip, internet reacts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

US President Biden addresses his age criticims, turns table on Trump; says 'He's as old as I am'

Meet actor who started as waiter, quit boxing for films, had 200 hits but is forgotten, son gives Rs 300-crore hits now

Real life 12th fail IPS officer receives heartfelt tribute from village school

9 timesTom Hanks inspired  us with strong motivational messages

Mughal emperors with Hindu mothers

Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, Karan Johar attend screening of Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Hanuma Vihari Controversy: ACA Responded To Vihari's Allegations, Claims They Did Nothing Wrong Here

IND vs ENG Test: Rohit Sharma's Clear Message To Player Who Are Not Prioritising Red-ball Cricket

Mohammed Shami's Health Update: Shami Underwent Achilles Tendon Surgery In London, Out Of IPL 2024

Meet actor who started as waiter, quit boxing for films, had 200 hits but is forgotten, son gives Rs 300-crore hits now

Malayalam actress Lena reveals she is married to Gaganyaan astronaut Prasanth Nair: 'Was waiting...'

Vidya Balan maintains composure as fan forces her for selfie at Pankaj Udhas' funeral, netizens ask 'is he serious'

HomeViral

Viral

Real life 12th fail IPS officer receives heartfelt tribute from village school

IPS Officer Manoj Sharma, whose life inspired the movie "12th Fail," shared a heartfelt post on social media about receiving a special tribute from his childhood school.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Feb 28, 2024, 06:41 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Manoj Sharma, the inspiration behind the acclaimed movie "12th Fail," recently shared a touching moment on social media involving his village school. The IPS officer took to X to express his joy at receiving a special tribute from his alma mater, describing it as the 'greatest happiness' of his life.

In a heartfelt post translated from Hindi to English, Sharma wrote, “Your name can be written on any corner of the world, but the greatest happiness comes only when something good for you is written on the wall of your village school.” Alongside his message, he shared two images, one displaying a board adorned with words of praise in Hindi for his achievements, and another showcasing the school's main gate with his name inscribed on it.

The board's inscription, when translated, commends Sharma for his hard work and dedication, hailing him as a role model for the community. It emphasizes the message that through perseverance, even the loftiest goals can be attained.

Since Sharma's post surfaced a few days ago, it has garnered widespread attention, amassing nearly 2.3 lakh views and over 6,500 likes. Users on X have flooded the comments section with expressions of admiration and support for the esteemed IPS officer.

One user expressed, "You deserve this," while another added, "It’s a proud feeling really! Sir, you are an ideal for the young generation in India and the people around in the region." Another user chimed in, "One of the biggest satisfaction and achievements of life," echoing the sentiments of many who see Sharma as a deserving recipient of such recognition.

The film '12th Fail,' which depicted Sharma's remarkable journey from a 12th class student to an IPS officer, received significant acclaim. Vikrant Massey, who portrayed Sharma in the film, was lauded with accolades, including the Filmfare award for Best Actor (Critics).

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP announces candidates for Delhi, Haryana; check list here

Photos of IAS officer Tina Dabi's sister Ria Dabi's wedding with IPS Manish Kumar go viral

REVEALED: Menu of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding function, it includes 2,500 dishes and...

Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma steps down from payments bank board

Nilesh Kulkarni's Playbook for Enterprise Architecture Success

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE