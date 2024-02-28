Real life 12th fail IPS officer receives heartfelt tribute from village school

IPS Officer Manoj Sharma, whose life inspired the movie "12th Fail," shared a heartfelt post on social media about receiving a special tribute from his childhood school.

Manoj Sharma, the inspiration behind the acclaimed movie "12th Fail," recently shared a touching moment on social media involving his village school. The IPS officer took to X to express his joy at receiving a special tribute from his alma mater, describing it as the 'greatest happiness' of his life.

दुनिया के किसी भी कोने पर आपका नाम लिख दो पर सबसे बड़ा सुख तो तभी आता है जब आपके गाँव वाले स्कूल की दीवार पर आपके लिए कुछ अच्छा लिखा जाये। pic.twitter.com/TNKFTZjNjR — Manoj Sharma (@ManojSharmaIPS) February 17, 2024

In a heartfelt post translated from Hindi to English, Sharma wrote, “Your name can be written on any corner of the world, but the greatest happiness comes only when something good for you is written on the wall of your village school.” Alongside his message, he shared two images, one displaying a board adorned with words of praise in Hindi for his achievements, and another showcasing the school's main gate with his name inscribed on it.

The board's inscription, when translated, commends Sharma for his hard work and dedication, hailing him as a role model for the community. It emphasizes the message that through perseverance, even the loftiest goals can be attained.

Since Sharma's post surfaced a few days ago, it has garnered widespread attention, amassing nearly 2.3 lakh views and over 6,500 likes. Users on X have flooded the comments section with expressions of admiration and support for the esteemed IPS officer.

One user expressed, "You deserve this," while another added, "It’s a proud feeling really! Sir, you are an ideal for the young generation in India and the people around in the region." Another user chimed in, "One of the biggest satisfaction and achievements of life," echoing the sentiments of many who see Sharma as a deserving recipient of such recognition.

The film '12th Fail,' which depicted Sharma's remarkable journey from a 12th class student to an IPS officer, received significant acclaim. Vikrant Massey, who portrayed Sharma in the film, was lauded with accolades, including the Filmfare award for Best Actor (Critics).