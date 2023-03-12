Rare white deer spotted in UP's wildlife sanctuary, netizens react to IFS officer's viral post | Photo: Twitter

Indian forest rangers frequently share information with those interested in wildlife and the diversity of flora and fauna. Officer Akash Deep Badhawan posted a picture of a rare albino deer on Twitter, which stirred the interest of social media users.

The Katarniya Ghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh is where the albino fawn was discovered on Monday morning. Sharing the viral photo, he wrote, "Staying true to its tagline, “Katarniaghat- Where rare is common”, an albino spotted deer fawn was sighted this morning."

Albinos typically inherit mutated genes from both parents that affect melanin production and have partial or complete loss of pigmentation. The pigment melanin affects the tone of the skin, fur, and eyes. Albino animals have a difficult time reproducing and are easy prey for predators. Lack of camouflage skills makes it harder for them to live, according to a Nat Geo report.

The viral image has gained a lot of attention on Twitter, where some users were worried for the safety of the unique animal while others were mesmerized to see it. Several other officials and bureaucrats commented on the image and expressed their opinions.

Since being shared, the viral post has received over 61,000 likes and doing rounds on social media.