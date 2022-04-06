Rajasthan youth goes viral after running 350 km from Sikar to Delhi, wants to join Indian Army

A recent video of a young boy jogging 10 kilometers each day in Delhi NCR went crazy viral on social media, as people appreciated his spirit and motivation to join the Indian Army, applauding his dedication despite his demanding shifts.

A similar story is now doing rounds on the internet, where a man from Rajasthan ran from the town of Sikar to New Delhi, which is approximately a distance of 350 kilometers. The reason behind this young man completing this demanding journey is also the same – to join the Indian Army.

Suresh Bhichar, who belongs to Rajasthan, ran from the Sikar area to New Delhi, completing a distance of 350 km in a total of 50 hours. His reason for jog this far was to join a protest against the delay in the recruitment process of the Indian Army.

A clip showing Bhichar running on a highway was posted by news agency ANI and has now gone viral. The 24-year-old man was running to join a demonstration being conducted by Army aspirants in Delhi over the postponement of the recruitment examination.

As per ANI reports, Bhichar said, “I am 24 years old. I have come from Nagaur district (Rajasthan). I have a passion to join the Indian Army. Not recruiting since 2 years. The youth of Nagaur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu are getting old. I have come to Delhi by running to increase the enthusiasm of youth.”

Bhichar said that he had started running long distances to maintain his fitness and to motivate other youths to join the Indian Army and serve their nation. He added that he used to run for 5 to 7 hours every day to pursue his passion for the army.

Suresh said, “I used to start the run at 4 in the morning and stopped only after reaching a petrol pump by 11 am, where I rested and received food from the Army aspirants in the nearby areas.” Bhichar is hoping to be a part of the Territorial Army (TA), even though his main goal was to join the Indian Army.

The man also shared that to meet his education expenses, his parents have been relying on selling their livestock. Suresh’s story went viral, with many netizens praising his drive to pursue his goals and his passion to join the Army despite the humble background.

(With ANI inputs)