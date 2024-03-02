Twitter
Headlines

Meet Devendra Jhajharia, two-time paralympic gold medalist set to contest Lok Sabha 2024 polls from this seat

GG vs DC-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women

BJP releases first list of 195 candidates, PM Modi to contest LS polls from Varanasi

'Please refrain from...': Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's request during pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar goes viral

This Aamir Khan film was slammed for 'distortion of facts', politicians demanded ban, protests were held, earned only...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

GG vs DC-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women

This Aamir Khan film was slammed for 'distortion of facts', politicians demanded ban, protests were held, earned only...

'Jay Shah, Roger Binny need to....': Sourav Ganguly's direct message on Ishan Kishan's snub from central contract

10 negative calorie foods for weight loss

7 non-dairy sources of calcium

5 Bollywood actresses who took more fees than heroes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Watch! PM Modi’s Humble Gesture Towards Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Wins Hearts

Israel-Hamas War: UN Aid Chief's Big Statement As Death Toll In Gaza Crosses Over 30,000

Paul Pogba, 2018 Football World Cup Winner, Has Been Banned For Four Years For A Doping Offence

This Aamir Khan film was slammed for 'distortion of facts', politicians demanded ban, protests were held, earned only...

Meet Bollywood star who 'came close' to landing lead role in MCU film, promised to save Marvel money, lost to...

'Goddess' Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor share 'thumkas' on Zingaat at Ambani's pre-wedding bash, fans say 'this is crazy'

HomeViral

Viral

'Please refrain from...': Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's request during pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar goes viral

Each guest's room is thoughtfully furnished with a detailed itinerary, a handbook, and a welcome gift comprising the finest Gujarati delicacies and beverages.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 08:45 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities promises a delightful blend of adventure and tradition. Dubbed 'A Walk on the Wildside,' guests are encouraged to embrace a "jungle fever" theme as they embark on an outdoor safari experience at the Ambanis' animal rescue center in Jamnagar. Comfortable attire and shoes are recommended for this adventurous outing.

Following the wild excursion, attendees will transition into 'Mela Rouge,' a celebration of South Asian culture where vibrant ethnic attire is the order of the day.

In line with the Ambani family's request, guests have been courteously asked to refrain from capturing images or videos of the animals inhabiting the estate.

Each guest's room is thoughtfully furnished with a detailed itinerary, a handbook, and a welcome gift comprising the finest Gujarati delicacies and beverages. An accompanying handwritten note from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant expresses gratitude for the guests' presence and participation, while also reminding them to fully immerse themselves in the festivities.


file image uploader

"We are happy for you to take photographs at the events but do enjoy each moment to its fullest. Our event photographers will cover the celebrations comprehensively and we will make sure to share your photos with you after the event," read the note signed "Radhika and Anant."

"However, we do have a small request. Please refrain from taking photos or videos around the animals. Photography is restricted at all animal sites to ensure human and animal safety. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation," the note continued, adding, "We can’t wait to celebrate with you and create memories for a lifetime," they concluded. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba teaser: Jimmy Shergill, Sunny Kaushal get trapped in Taapsee, Vikrant's web of love, betrayal

Viral video: Elephant stops trucks to steal sugarcane, internet reacts

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pregnancy: Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon congratulate couple

Meet man who was to become emperor of Mughal Empire but was brutally killed by Aurangzeb

IMD weather update: Delhi-NCR receives light rainfall, heavy rains predicted in these states, check forecast

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE