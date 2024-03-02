'Please refrain from...': Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's request during pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar goes viral

The second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities promises a delightful blend of adventure and tradition. Dubbed 'A Walk on the Wildside,' guests are encouraged to embrace a "jungle fever" theme as they embark on an outdoor safari experience at the Ambanis' animal rescue center in Jamnagar. Comfortable attire and shoes are recommended for this adventurous outing.

Following the wild excursion, attendees will transition into 'Mela Rouge,' a celebration of South Asian culture where vibrant ethnic attire is the order of the day.

In line with the Ambani family's request, guests have been courteously asked to refrain from capturing images or videos of the animals inhabiting the estate.

Each guest's room is thoughtfully furnished with a detailed itinerary, a handbook, and a welcome gift comprising the finest Gujarati delicacies and beverages. An accompanying handwritten note from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant expresses gratitude for the guests' presence and participation, while also reminding them to fully immerse themselves in the festivities.



"We are happy for you to take photographs at the events but do enjoy each moment to its fullest. Our event photographers will cover the celebrations comprehensively and we will make sure to share your photos with you after the event," read the note signed "Radhika and Anant."

"However, we do have a small request. Please refrain from taking photos or videos around the animals. Photography is restricted at all animal sites to ensure human and animal safety. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation," the note continued, adding, "We can’t wait to celebrate with you and create memories for a lifetime," they concluded.