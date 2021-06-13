Picture of socially distanced G7 leaders, including US President Joe Biden, at summit goes viral

The Group of Seven (G7) summit was held in the seaside town of Cornwall in Britain for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the summit, democratic countries have discussed numerous issues at hand, including the COVID-19 pandemic. A photo of the G7 leaders, taken on the first day of their summit, has gone viral on social media.

Before the session began the world leaders from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Africa including the leaders of the United Nations and European Union posed for a photograph. Since they were vaccinated, the leaders stood without masks but maintained social distancing. The picture gained a lot of attention online. Some internet users likened the photo to that of a limited-edition action figure set. "This reboot of the Avengers looks wild," a comment on Twitter read.

Several internet users turned this picture into a meme, while others are comparing the picture with action figures, choir or a pop music group.

Prime minister Narendra Modi joined the summit virtually with each leader having a screen through which PM was connected digitally. With the Covid pandemic continuing to impact large parts of the world, the Indian Prime minister at the G7 outreach summit gave the mantra of "One Earth, One Health" & sought support on COVID vaccine patent waiver.

India, along with South Africa, South Korea and Australia have been invited by the UK for the G7 Outreach summit taking place in Cornwall.