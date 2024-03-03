Twitter
Headlines

Encounter breaks out between security forces, Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Crew: Kriti Sanon's hot avatar in teaser of Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh's 'Naina' leaves fans excited

Photos of Radhika Merchant bonding with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani's daughter Aadiya go viral

Diljit Dosanjh makes Kareena Kapoor blush, show-off her thumkas at Ambani pre-wedding bash: ‘Hogi Rihanna, Beyonce…’

Video of Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani dancing on 'Ghar More Pardesiya' at Anant-Radhika pre-wedding bash goes viral, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Photos of Radhika Merchant bonding with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani's daughter Aadiya go viral

Video of Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani dancing on 'Ghar More Pardesiya' at Anant-Radhika pre-wedding bash goes viral, watch

Watch: MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo play Dandiya at Anant Ambani pre-wedding bash

10 surprising facts about Mahabharat's Mama Kansa

Batters with most sixes in IPL history

Mukesh Ambani’s bahu Shloka Ambani stuns at Anant-Radhika pre wedding bash

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Israel-Hamas War: Joe Biden Says US Military To Airdrop Food And Supplies Into Gaza

Gautam Gambhir Quits Politics Says, 'Need To Focus On Cricket Commitments' Asks BJP To Relieve Him

Spanish Tourist Gang-Raped During Bike Tour With Husband In India's Jharkhand

Diljit Dosanjh makes Kareena Kapoor blush, show-off her thumkas at Ambani pre-wedding bash: ‘Hogi Rihanna, Beyonce…’

Watch: Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor groove to ‘Bole Chudiyan’ at Ambani pre-wedding bash

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh makes Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, Ananya Panday groove to his songs at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash

HomeViral

Viral

Photos of Radhika Merchant bonding with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani's daughter Aadiya go viral

The future bride-to-be was seen having a cutesy moment with her father-in-law, Mukesh Ambani, in one of the photos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding events

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 03, 2024, 12:13 PM IST

article-main
(Image source: ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A jungle safari kicked off Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second day of pre-wedding activities. At the Vantara Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, there was an event called "A Walk In Wildside," which was a distinctive experience. Every guest dressed for the occasion in attire inspired by the jungle to fit the vibe.

The future bride-to-be was seen having a cutesy moment with her father-in-law, Mukesh Ambani, in one of the photos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding events. Radhika looked lovely in a co-ord set with a matching hat and a blue-hued leopard print. Her look was finished with loose hair and delicate makeup. The image beautifully captures the relationship that exists between Radhika and Mukesh.

Radhika was also posing with her mother-in-law Nita Ambani, as they both hug each other. 

Another photo from Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations featured Mukesh Ambani spending time with his granddaughter, Aadiya Shakti. The businessman spent some time with Aadiya between hosting responsibilities. Mukesh was seen holding Aadiya close while they were having fun in the picture. Aadiya looked adorable in a cream-colored dress with a tiger cub print, and the businessman was dressed in a red jacket and white shirt.

In another photo, Anant Ambani was seen having fun with his pre-wedding celebrations. In keeping with the event's theme, the prospective groom chose a red-coloured printed shirt. Another image shows cricket player Sachin Tendulkar and Nita Ambani conversing. She was wearing stylish sunglasses and a shimmery green outfit. In one of the photos, the adoring mother-in-law could also be seen spending time with Radhika.

The world's elite gathered in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on January 1st to attend the three-day extravaganza that was Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who runs successful business, is daughter of a multimillionaire, is married to a superstar, her husband is..

Meet Radhika Merchant's sister and Anant Ambani's sister-in -law, she is co-founder of...

Delhi Budget expected on March 4, CM Kejriwal likely to focus on health, education and...

Meet man, an Indian, who bought 3 Rolls Royce cars in one day, owns Rs 178 crore jet, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Meet man who quit high-paying job in US to start business in India, now owns Rs 2400 crore company, he is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE