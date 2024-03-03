Photos of Radhika Merchant bonding with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani's daughter Aadiya go viral

A jungle safari kicked off Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second day of pre-wedding activities. At the Vantara Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, there was an event called "A Walk In Wildside," which was a distinctive experience. Every guest dressed for the occasion in attire inspired by the jungle to fit the vibe.

The future bride-to-be was seen having a cutesy moment with her father-in-law, Mukesh Ambani, in one of the photos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding events. Radhika looked lovely in a co-ord set with a matching hat and a blue-hued leopard print. Her look was finished with loose hair and delicate makeup. The image beautifully captures the relationship that exists between Radhika and Mukesh.

Radhika was also posing with her mother-in-law Nita Ambani, as they both hug each other.

Another photo from Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations featured Mukesh Ambani spending time with his granddaughter, Aadiya Shakti. The businessman spent some time with Aadiya between hosting responsibilities. Mukesh was seen holding Aadiya close while they were having fun in the picture. Aadiya looked adorable in a cream-colored dress with a tiger cub print, and the businessman was dressed in a red jacket and white shirt.

In another photo, Anant Ambani was seen having fun with his pre-wedding celebrations. In keeping with the event's theme, the prospective groom chose a red-coloured printed shirt. Another image shows cricket player Sachin Tendulkar and Nita Ambani conversing. She was wearing stylish sunglasses and a shimmery green outfit. In one of the photos, the adoring mother-in-law could also be seen spending time with Radhika.

The world's elite gathered in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on January 1st to attend the three-day extravaganza that was Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash.