People were dying of unemployment and hunger, King took a decision...read interesting story of this iconic place

Built during India's medieval era, this architectural marvel was the vision of Maharaja Umaid Singh, providing employment and solace during times of drought.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Feb 22, 2024

Nestled in the enchanting landscapes of Jodhpur district, Rajasthan, stands a grand edifice that never fails to captivate the hearts of its visitors – the Umaid Bhawan Palace. This architectural wonder, steeped in history and beauty, continues to astonish tourists from around the globe. Once the abode of royalty, it has garnered the prestigious title of World's Best Hotel multiple times, a testament to its unrivaled grandeur.

Constructed during India's medieval era, the tale behind Umaid Bhawan Palace is as fascinating as its intricate architecture. Initiated by Maharaja Umaid Singh in 1929, the palace's completion in 1943 marked a monumental feat, employing over thirty thousand individuals who toiled tirelessly day and night. With an estimated cost of Rs 11 million, it stands as one of the largest private palaces globally, a symbol of opulence and craftsmanship.

But beyond its opulent façade lies a noble purpose. Umaid Bhawan Palace emerged during a period of hardship, where drought gripped the land, leaving its people in despair. In response, the Maharaja envisioned not just a palace but a sanctuary against unemployment and hunger, providing sustenance to his people in their time of need.

Crafted under the watchful eye of architect Henry Von Lanchester, the palace boasts a fusion of sandstone, marble, and wood, showcasing exquisite artistry of the medieval era. With 347 rooms, lavish court halls, a resplendent swimming pool, and a grand dining room, it exudes timeless elegance and luxury.

Today, Umaid Bhawan Palace stands as a multifaceted gem, housing the Royal Residence, the Umaid Bhawan Palace Museum, and the Umaid Bhawan Palace Hotel. While the Royal Residence remains exclusive to the royal family, the museum offers a glimpse into the past with its myriad artifacts and relics. Meanwhile, parts of the palace have been transformed into a world-class hotel, welcoming guests with over 70 opulent rooms.

Visitors can explore this marvel from 9 am to 5 pm, with ticket prices set at Rs 30 for Indian tourists, Rs 10 for children, and Rs 100 for foreigners. Stepping into Umaid Bhawan Palace is akin to embarking on a journey through time, where history, luxury, and heritage intertwine to create an unforgettable experience.

