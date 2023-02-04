'Pathaan fever': Girl dances to Pathaan's song in theatre, video goes viral

screengrab

New Delhi: Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, is now in theatres, and fans are overjoyed to see King Khan on the big screen after four years. They are celebrating his return by bursting firecrackers and grooving to dhol beats outside theatres, as well as singing and dancing to Pathaan's songs inside. And adding its own share to the blend, this girl has impressed people with a spectacular performance on the movie’s popular song inside the theatre. The video was shared on Instagram by user named Nidhi Kumar and it has amassed a whopping 813,000 views.

In the viral video, the girl danced in front of the large screen, with the SRK and Deepika Padukone slaying the hook steps of the song in the film. She posted the video on the internet and wrote, "HUMAARA PATHAAN! Iconic! Proud to see the Arabic version play! KILLED IT"

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has raked up more than 813,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. It has also collected more than 39,000 likes and a plethora of responses.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Wow what a dance!!” posted a Twitter user. “he way you're unbothered by people in the back ,” wrote another with a heart emoticon. "The #Pathaan fandom is insane," said a third.