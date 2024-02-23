Twitter
Pakistani wedding booms with Chaiyya Chaiyya dance by group of men, video goes viral

Pakistani wedding video featuring men dancing to the iconic Bollywood song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' goes viral, showcasing Shah Rukh Khan's enduring global appeal.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 03:24 PM IST

In a heartwarming display of cross-cultural celebration, a Pakistani wedding video has taken the internet by storm, featuring a group of men dancing to the timeless Hindi film song "Chaiyya Chaiyya." The video not only showcases the enduring global popularity of Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan but also underscores the widespread love for Hindi film music.

The viral clip, posted on Instagram by 'Weddings by Salman,' begins with a mesmerizing stage bathed in the warm hues of a sunset, setting the perfect backdrop for the performance. Dressed sharply in black attire, the men kick off a synchronized dance routine, perfectly matching the infectious rhythm of the 1998 Bollywood hit from the film "Dil Se." The caption, a simple "Laiba & Momi," likely refers to the bride and groom.

Amid the impressive group, one dancer steals the spotlight with expressive moves and undeniable charisma, adding an extra layer of passion to the already heartwarming celebration. Viewers have been captivated by his performance, contributing to the video's widespread admiration online.

With over 12 million views and more than 800,000 likes, the video not only highlights the dominance of Hindi film music in South Asia but also serves as a delightful reminder of Shah Rukh Khan's global influence. Through his iconic films and music, Khan continues to inspire and connect people worldwide.

"Chaiyya Chaiyya," composed by A R Rahman, written by Gulzar, and sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi, features Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora in the original video. 

