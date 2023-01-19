Search icon
Pakistani girl Ayesha lip-syncs to 'Mere Rashke Qamar' in viral video, netizens say 'mazza nahi aaya..'

This time she can be seen lip-syncing to Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's popular song 'Mere Rashke Qamar'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 10:57 AM IST

New Delhi: Ayesha, a Pakistani woman, shot to fame last year after a video of her dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's hit Bollywood song Mera Dil Ye Pukare went viral. Since then, Instagram users have been closely following the young influencer's profile for new content. Her fan page has now shared yet another video that has again piqued people's interest.  This time she can be seen lip-syncing to Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's popular song 'Mere Rashke Qamar'. The clip was posted by user @pinchofvibe on Instagram and has amassed over 53,000 views so far.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The viral video shows Ayesha dressed in traditional attire while lip-syncing to Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's hit song 'Mere Rashke Qamar'. Her facial expressions were spot-on, and the video is must watch.

After being shared online, the video clip received over 53,000 views. Netizens clearly couldn't get enough of the video, and their mixed reactions flooded the comments section.

Here are some comments from internet users:

"Baapre itna makeup," one user wrote. "This is such over-the-top makeup," one user commented. "This is amazing," said another. "Awwwww how adorable I really enjoyed it, it was lovely," a third Instagram user commented.  Many people added fire emoticons in the comment section.

