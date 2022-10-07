Search icon
Not for faint-hearted! Little boy plays with huge python in spine-chilling viral video; Watch

The viral video shows a little boy playing with a huge black python.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Snakes are easily the most terrifying reptiles that have ever existed. And we know that they are not the type of creatures that excite people.  Snake phobia is one of the most common, and it's completely natural. Even images and videos of snakes send a shiver down one’s spine. While the majority of us are completely fine to stay away from these dangerous reptiles, a select few actually plays with them like a toy. An instance of this has gone viral that is, definitely, not for the faint-hearted. The viral video shows a little boy playing with a huge black python. Yes, you heard it right!

Watch the jaw-dropping video here:

Shared on Instagram by @world_of_snakes_, the video shows a boy playing with a large Python. As it slithers around him, the fearless child carries the massive phyton on his shoulders. Needless to mention, the boy showed no qualms and went on casually as if it was no big deal.  

The video has been viewed over 300,000 times and has elicited a variety of reactions from netizens. In addition to emphasizing how dangerous the act was, netizens stated that the snakes are not toys to be played with. “More kids need to be around snakes to respect nature. This gives them grounding.” said a user. “scary ! That is something I would not like to see!!!!,” wrote another. “Omg... that boy is so brave!,’ commented a third. “too risky, please avoid playing with these dangerous reptiles,” posted a fourth. 

 

 

 

 

