Newly-wed bhabhi dances to ‘Lo Chali Main’ at wedding, reaction of bride is now a viral video

The most current viral video has left everyone delighted as it features a sister-in-law dancing to Salman Khan's popular song 'Lo Chali Main'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

New Delhi: In some respects, Indian weddings are similar to festivals in that people gather to have fun, with the most fun being jija-saali or bhabhi-devar ki jodi. The most current viral video has left everyone delighted as it features a sister-in-law dancing to Salman Khan's popular song 'Lo Chali Main'  The viral clip is shared on Instagram by user named Shruti BhalekarSingh and it has amassed a whopping 4.3 million views

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shruti BhalekarSingh (@shruti.bhalekarsingh)

In the short clip, the bhabhi dressed in a beautiful white saree can be seen grooving in front of her newlywed devar and his wife. Her super delightful performance might just tempt you to get up and shake a leg with her. And no, we are not joking. "Without this dance performance how it can b done my dever ki shadi" reads the video caption. 

The video garnered more than 4.3 million views and it created a buzz on social media. Netizens couldn't get enough of the bhabhi's energetic dance performance and flooded the comment section with praises.

"Mai bhi kisi din kisi ki bhabhi banugi hyyy  par vo din kab aaega," one user commented. Another user remarked, "Mai kab bnungi yaar kisi ki bhabhi bhagwan wo din kab aayega." A third user wrote, "She is enjoying very much while dancing". "Dever ka peeche apna hi swag chal rha h." wrote a fourth.


 

