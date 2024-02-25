NASA unveils image of dwarf galaxy in midst of 'highly energetic' event

NASA continues its tradition of enlightening social media followers with a post revealing a highly energetic event in a dwarf galaxy, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.

In its ongoing mission to unravel the mysteries of the universe, NASA employs the power of social media to enlighten netizens about the wonders that lie beyond Earth's boundaries. Regularly sharing captivating insights, from the final moments of a dying binary star system to revelations about potentially habitable planets situated light-years away, the space agency keeps its audience engaged with a diverse array of posts. The latest addition to this cosmic chronicle is a revelation about a dwarf galaxy experiencing a "highly energetic" event.

Taking to Instagram, NASA shared an awe-inspiring image captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. The post reads, “Pressure makes diamonds, but ram pressure can make stars! A dwarf galaxy in the constellation Coma Berenices, located 54 million light-years away, is undergoing a highly energetic event, captured here by NASA Hubble Space Telescope. The little galaxy is undergoing a process called ram pressure stripping that is driving unusually high levels of star formation in regions of the galaxy.”

Providing a more in-depth explanation of the phenomenon, NASA described the dwarf spiral galaxy, noting its less luminous center concealed by dust, with the outer disk and halo resembling a water-like swirl. The accompanying image showcases an arc of brightly glowing spots, marking areas where new stars are forming, against a backdrop of tiny, distant galaxies on a dark canvas.

Posted approximately seven hours ago, the Instagram share has garnered nearly 3.3 lakh likes and a multitude of comments from intrigued followers.

Among the queries posed by Instagram users was one asking for the name of the featured galaxy. NASA promptly responded, revealing it to be IC 3476. The post also elicited enthusiastic comments, with users expressing admiration, awe, and wonder. One user exclaimed, “NASA, you beauty,” while another simply stated, “This is wonderful.”