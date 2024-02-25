Twitter
Headlines

Ayodhya Ram Mandir receives 25 kg of gold, silver in a month, donations run into whopping...

Man gets 'fake' iPhone 15 from Amazon, company responds

NASA unveils image of dwarf galaxy in midst of 'highly energetic' event

Not Madhuri Dixit, but this actress was first choice opposite Sanjay Dutt in Kalank, was replaced due to…

Deepika Singh clarifies if being TV star impacted her film career, says 'mujhe roles hi...' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ayodhya Ram Mandir receives 25 kg of gold, silver in a month, donations run into whopping...

Man gets 'fake' iPhone 15 from Amazon, company responds

NASA unveils image of dwarf galaxy in midst of 'highly energetic' event

10 health benefits of Asparagus other than weight loss

Roti vs Rice: Which is healthier for you?

Batters who scored century on IPL debut

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Manipur High Court Modifies Controversial Order On Meiteis That Sparked Ethnic Violence

Farmers Protest: Tear Gas Fired, Stones Pelted During Farmers' Protest In Haryana's Kheri Chopta

India's New Defence Booster In Deserts And Mountains, DRDO Reveals Big Mounted Guns | Indian Army

Not Madhuri Dixit, but this actress was first choice opposite Sanjay Dutt in Kalank, was replaced due to…

Deepika Singh clarifies if being TV star impacted her film career, says 'mujhe roles hi...' | Exclusive

Rakul Preet Singh cooks suji ka halwa in her pehli rasoi, shares 'chauka chardhana' moment

HomeViral

Viral

NASA unveils image of dwarf galaxy in midst of 'highly energetic' event

NASA continues its tradition of enlightening social media followers with a post revealing a highly energetic event in a dwarf galaxy, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Feb 25, 2024, 06:46 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In its ongoing mission to unravel the mysteries of the universe, NASA employs the power of social media to enlighten netizens about the wonders that lie beyond Earth's boundaries. Regularly sharing captivating insights, from the final moments of a dying binary star system to revelations about potentially habitable planets situated light-years away, the space agency keeps its audience engaged with a diverse array of posts. The latest addition to this cosmic chronicle is a revelation about a dwarf galaxy experiencing a "highly energetic" event.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

Taking to Instagram, NASA shared an awe-inspiring image captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. The post reads, “Pressure makes diamonds, but ram pressure can make stars! A dwarf galaxy in the constellation Coma Berenices, located 54 million light-years away, is undergoing a highly energetic event, captured here by NASA Hubble Space Telescope. The little galaxy is undergoing a process called ram pressure stripping that is driving unusually high levels of star formation in regions of the galaxy.”

Providing a more in-depth explanation of the phenomenon, NASA described the dwarf spiral galaxy, noting its less luminous center concealed by dust, with the outer disk and halo resembling a water-like swirl. The accompanying image showcases an arc of brightly glowing spots, marking areas where new stars are forming, against a backdrop of tiny, distant galaxies on a dark canvas.

Posted approximately seven hours ago, the Instagram share has garnered nearly 3.3 lakh likes and a multitude of comments from intrigued followers.

Among the queries posed by Instagram users was one asking for the name of the featured galaxy. NASA promptly responded, revealing it to be IC 3476. The post also elicited enthusiastic comments, with users expressing admiration, awe, and wonder. One user exclaimed, “NASA, you beauty,” while another simply stated, “This is wonderful.” 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

America's Odysseus spacecraft makes first commercial moon landing in history

DNA TV Show: What is CBSE's open book exam plan, will it benefit students?

Not Madhuri Dixit, but this actress was first choice opposite Sanjay Dutt in Kalank, was replaced due to…

Viral video: Woman's attempt to befriend elephant ends in terrifying attack, watch

Viral video: Salman Khan kisses mom Salma, eats fries from nephew, niece; actor's adorable moments with family win fans

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE