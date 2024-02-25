Twitter
HomeViral

Viral

Mother elephant 'thanks' forest officials for rescuing her baby jumbo trapped in canal, video goes viral

IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared a heartwarming story on X of forest officials rescuing a baby elephant in Tamil Nadu's Pollachi.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Feb 25, 2024, 09:15 AM IST

Supriya Sahu, an IAS officer, recently shared a touching story on X, highlighting the remarkable rescue and reunion of a baby elephant and its mother by forest officials in Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred in Pollachi, Coimbatore District, where the baby elephant had slipped and fallen into a canal.

In her post, Sahu expressed immense joy at witnessing the emotional moment when the mother elephant raised her trunk in what appeared to be a gesture of gratitude towards the forest officials who facilitated the reunion. Despite the challenges posed by the strong water flow in the canal, the team's extraordinary efforts led to the successful rescue and reunion of the young elephant with its mother.

"The mother tried hard to rescue the baby, but the young one was unable to come out due to strong water flow. Kudos to the team for their exceptional efforts which led to the successful reunion even though the operation was fraught with risks," wrote Sahu in her post, expressing gratitude to all those involved in the rescue operation.

The heartwarming videos shared by Sahu have garnered significant attention on X, amassing over 66,000 views and close to 1,800 likes within a day of being posted. Users on the platform were quick to react, expressing admiration for the dedication and compassion displayed by the forest officials.

One user commented, "This heartwarming sight truly reminds us of the deep bond between animals and humans. Kudos to the heroic efforts of our dedicated foresters in rescuing and reuniting the young baby elephant with its mother." Another praised the forest department's commitment to wildlife conservation, stating, "Such a committed team, witnessed many driving and rescue operations by our forest department in the field."

The incident not only reaffirms faith in humanity but also underscores the importance of wildlife conservation efforts. Users expressed gratitude towards the unsung heroes of the forest department, emphasizing the positive impact of their actions on the lives of animals and the community at large.

Indeed, the heartwarming rescue and reunion serve as a poignant reminder of the profound connections between humans and wildlife, inspiring hope and admiration for acts of kindness and compassion in the face of adversity.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

