Missing sarus found in Rae Bareli sanctuary, claims UP forest officer

On Wednesday evening, the sarus had gone missing. Officials stated that the sarus had been located at the opposite end of the sanctuary and that the bird was secure.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 09:45 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: The sarus that went missing after being relocated to the Samaspur bird sanctuary in Rae Bareli, according to Uttar Pradesh forest authorities, has been recovered.

On Wednesday evening, the sarus had gone missing. Officials stated that the sarus had been located at the opposite end of the sanctuary and that the bird was secure. They did admit, however, that the bird was undoubtedly having difficulty adjusting to its new surroundings.

Sunil Chaudhary, Chief Wildlife Warden, stated that the department's current priority is to ensure the bird's appropriate treatment and care.

Manoj Sonkar, Conservator of Endangered Species, stated that a team has been formed to observe the sarus' behavior for a period of time, and that the team will prepare a report that will be given over to the chief wildlife warden, who will then decide where to keep the bird. The sarus may be relocated to a zoo because it is domesticated and may be unfit for life in the wild, according to officials.

Any wildlife kept in captivity is considered a crime comparable to hunting under the Wildlife Protection Act. In such a situation, a FIR is authorized.

"Again, it is a matter of intent," said department sources, adding that if the man had intended to harm the sarus, he could have done so much sooner. But that does not appear to be the situation here, according to him.


The tale of Mohd Arif, who rescued the injured bird, and the sarus has already taken on political connotations.

Akhilesh Yadav, the chief of the Samajwadi Party, who had visited Arif's village to meet him, claimed that the bird was removed from him solely because he had visited them.

 

