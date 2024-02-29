Miss India Tripura 2017, Rinky Chakma, dies at 28 after long battle with cancer

According to a Femina report, the former Miss India Tripura was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. She underwent an initial surgery, but unfortunately, the cancer spread to her lungs and head, resulting in a brain tumor.

Miss India Tripura 2017 Rinky Chakma passed away after a long battle with cancer. She was 28 and had been fighting cancer since 2022.

According to a Femina report, the former Miss India Tripura was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. She underwent an initial surgery, but unfortunately, the cancer spread to her lungs and head, resulting in a brain tumor.

Rinky was admitted to the ICU of Max Hospital Saket on February 22, where she was listed in critical condition and placed on ventilator support. Her lungs were severely affected, contributing to her declining health. At present, details regarding her final rites have yet to be disclosed.

In a heartfelt Instagram post last month, Rinky candidly shared her cancer journey, revealing her battle with a Malignant phyllodes tumour in 2022, which eventually metastasised to her lungs and head.

Last month, Rinky took to her Instagram handle and penned down a long note regarding her battle with cancer. “I was diagnosed with Malignant phyllodes tumour (breast cancer in 2022). After I had my first surgery, it metastasized into my lungs and now in my head (brain tumour). My brain surgery is still pending as it’s already widespread all my right side of my body till my lungs and it will only be possible if I heal with chemotherapy first with just 30% hope,” she wrote.

The former Miss India Tripura further added, “I just wanted to let everyone know that me and my family is going through a rough time and the last 2 years have also not been easy with regular hospital stays and visits.I am accepting donations as of now because we have exhausted all our savings on my treatment since the last two years. I thought letting everyone know what I am going through will also make me feel better.”

Her Instagram post concluded with a message of love and healing for all.