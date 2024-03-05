Meet Mughal King whose one decision destroyed India

Twitter
Aurangzeb's grandson Farrukhsiyar was also among those Mughal emperors whose wrong decisions not only led the Mughal Sultanate to ruin but also hindered India's progress.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 05, 2024, 09:34 AM IST

In India, as much as the Mughals prospered swiftly, their downfall was equally rapid. From Babur to Aurangzeb, the Mughal Empire expanded rapidly. They commissioned several interesting and magnificent constructions in India, gaining recognition worldwide. The treasury saw rapid growth. However, the generations after Aurangzeb failed to manage and expand the Mughal Empire, leading to its downfall. They made decisions that led the Mughal Sultanate towards ruin.

Aurangzeb's grandson Farrukhsiyar was also among those Mughal emperors whose wrong decisions not only led the Mughal Sultanate to ruin but also hindered India's progress. The country headed towards destruction.

Farrukhsiyar's decision to lead India towards ruin proved to be significant. He, who ascended the throne of the Mughal Sultanate by assassinating Jahandar Shah. Ruling from 1713 to 1719, Farrukhsiyar was merely an emperor in name. In reality, the command of the Mughal Empire was in the hands of the Sayyid brothers.

The Sayyid brothers were part of Aurangzeb's administration in 1707. Both brothers, Sayyid Hassan Ali Khan and Sayyid Hussain Ali Khan, increased their influence during Aurangzeb's reign. After Aurangzeb's death, the brothers enhanced their influence in the Mughal court to the extent that they made decisions as if they were the emperors themselves. They made whoever they wished the Mughal emperor.

In 1717, Mughal Emperor Farrukhsiyar granted permission to the British East India Company to trade in India. He ordered them to conduct business without any taxes. This decree allowed the East India Company to expand its operations tax-free in Bengal, Odisha, and Bihar. The company paid the Mughal emperor 3,000 rupees annually after this.

There was also a time when disagreements arose between Farrukhsiyar and the Sayyid brothers. Seeds of discord were sown between the two. They began plotting against each other to defeat one another. In 1719, Ajit Singh attacked the Lal Qila (Red Fort) through the Sayyid brothers. The situation was such that the emperor had to hide with his mother, wife, and daughters. Due to the betrayal of the Sayyid brothers, Farrukhsiyar was found and blinded.

The direct beneficiary of the war between the two was the East India Company. It gradually started seizing control throughout India. Their control over India lasted for nearly 200 years, ruling the country.

