Meet Khadija Shah, gorgeous woman who has become Pakistan's Enemy Number 1, her mistake is....

Meet Khadija Shah, gorgeous woman who has become Pakistan's Enemy Number 1

Khadija Shah is a famous fashion designer of Pakistan and according to Pakistan Army, Khadija Shah as the mastermind of the attack on Corps Commander House in Lahore – also known as Jinnah House during May 9 mayhem.. Khadija Shah is considered a staunch supporter of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s PTI.

Khadija Shah is accused of planning the attack on Jinnah House and it is likely that Pakistan Army would soon arrest her. Khadija Shah is the granddaughter of Pakistan former Army Chief Khwaja Asif Janjua. An audio of Khadija Shah has now gone viral on social media in which she can be heard saying that the Pakistan Army is troubling her family.

Pakistan Army believes that Khadija is a PTI supporter and is involved in the violent attack on the Corps Commander House in Lahore on May 9 after the arrest of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

On her part, Khadija Shah has also accused the Pakistan Army of coming to her home and beating her husband.

“They (authorities) barged into my house at midnight and abducted my husband and father. They roughed up my husband in front of our children... my domestic workers were also subjected to torture,” Khadija claimed.

Khadija Shah said that she has not violated the constitution in any way. However, she is a PTI supporter and had participated in PTI's demonstration at Liberty Chowk in Lahore.

Khadija Shah's father Dr. Salman Shah was the former finance minister of Paksitan.